J Bias Group to open a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance satellite office

Judy Bias’ job is to help people find new homes for their families and businesses, but she recently decided she needed one of her own for her company.
Bias has J Bias Group within Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance and currently is in the company’s Waterfront office at 13th and Webb Road.
Sheri Proctor in the Better Homes commercial division helped Bias with a new lease at 9323 E. Harry where she can have more room.
“We have just exploded,” Bias says of business.
Her group does a lot of staging, and the extra space will give her room for storing furniture and accessories.
In addition to more room, Bias says she’s looking forward to a little more privacy, too, which her current open-concept office does not have.
“What happens is that everything echos, and people can hear your conversations.”
Kristin Stang of J.P. Weigand & Sons represented the landlord in the deal.
About 20 percent of Bias’ business is with commercial and investment properties, and the rest is new and used home sales.
“That’s what keeps me so busy.”
