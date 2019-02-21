Family’s almost 100-year-old company sells to another family company

Allmetal Recycling is expanding again through another acquisition, and that means a longtime Wichita business name is going away — sort of, anyway.
Allmetal has purchased the assets of Boge Iron & Metal Co., which includes its scrapyard on St. Francis just south of Kellogg.
“We kind of just see it as an opportunity to capture some of the business on this side of town,” says Allmetal co-owner Clint Cornejo.
“It has been in the Wichita community for quite some time,” he says of Boge, adding that the company has “lots of tradition.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
“Boge Iron has been recycling since 1926, long before it was fashionable,” Patty Boge says.
Her brother. Allen, was the final owner of the company that their grandfather started and their father ran after that.
“Now we get to sell it to a business that’s two generations,” she says.
“Family business is sometimes forgotten in this day and age,” Boge says. “I just really like that it’s still a family business.”
She says it’s a personal thing to sell a family business.
It’s personal for Cornejo, too.
He calls Allen Boge an “honest, stand-up guy who always kept his word.”
“I think he recognized we do business the same way,” Cornejo says.
“We’ve had a good relationship with Allen, and he was ready to retire, and he wanted it to stay local with local blood and local ties.”
Allmetal’s headquarters and main scrapyard is at 800 E. 21st St.
The company also has operations in Newton and Harper.
“This will be our fourth operating facility,” Cornejo says of Boge’s facility.
He says it will allow better access for customers.
“It’s a little more of a convenience factor for them,” he says.
“We hope to retain those customers and pick up some more foot traffic as well.”
Cornejo says he doesn’t plan immediate changes but eventually will make improvements to the property, the building and the appearance of the yard.
He says the company did similar work on its 21st Street property to be more user-friendly and inviting.
“We hope to do the same from that aspect.”
Cornejo says the Boge operation will now be known by the Allmetal name.
However, with such a longtime company, he says it won’t be surprising if some people continue to reference it as the Boge yard.
“Quite honestly, we expect the customers to continue to call it Boge Iron.”
Comments