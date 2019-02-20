What’s happening at the former Food for Thought space?

Not much has happened at the former Food For Thought space at 2929 E. Central since the more than four-decade-old grocery store closed in late 2013.
Restaurateur George Youssef briefly flirted with putting something in the space because he likes it so much, but that never happened.
Now, there’s clearly work going on at the building — two large trash bins dominate the parking lot out front — but it’s not a new occupant getting ready to open.
The owner is doing work to update the building in hope of finding a tenant to lease the space.
Bradley Tidemann of J.P. Weigand & Sons is handling leasing.
Look for news of the tenant once something happens.
