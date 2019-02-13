Coleman Factory Outlet is open in a new spot, even though the company’s museum closed

Though it is true that the Coleman Factory Outlet and Museum at 235 N. St. Francis closed in November, the Coleman Factory Outlet is still open for business in a new spot.
Have You Heard? should have noted that in a Tuesday story about Cocoa Dolce’s plans to move into Coleman’s former downtown space.
Coleman products are now for sale at what was supposed to be a temporary outlet store in west Wichita at the former OfficeMax building at 2414 N. Maize Road. That space is now permanent.
A Coleman employee, who prefers not to be named, notes that the store now has more floor space than it previously did downtown.
Hours are longer, too. They’re 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
There are all kinds of Coleman products for sale, such as sleeping bags, grills, coolers, camping accessories and outdoor apparel.
And, while there is no actual chocolate, we do hear there are s’mores toasters.
