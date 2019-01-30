Precision Academy to open at Northwest Centre, but there won’t be any books

A new academy is going to open at Occidental Management’s Northwest Centre at 13th and Tyler, but there won’t be any books.
Jeremy Mikal is opening Precision Academy to teach fitness kickboxing and jiujitsu self defense for children and adults.
Mikal has been training for a dozen years since he was in the Marine Corps.
“I like that it doesn’t matter how big or strong you are. If you learn and utilize the proper technique, you are able to defend yourself.”
There’s no experience required for the classes. Adults and children are separated into individual groups.
Occidental broker Charlie King handled the deal for the 1,300-square-foot space.
Precision Academy will open Feb. 4 and have a grand opening this spring.
