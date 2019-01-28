New tenant coming to center near Central and Hillside and another near 21st and Maize

This cold January week is quite the opposite of beach weather, but you can at least start working on your summer tan.
Colorado-based At the Beach is opening two new tanning salons to go with its existing one at 7825 W. Maple near Ridge Road.
One is opening in about eight weeks at 3111 E. Central near the southwest corner of Central and Hillside. That’s the same center where Starbucks already is.
Landmark Commercial Real Estate president Brad Saville says the coffee shop “has been tremendously successful at this location.”
He credits what he calls captive College Hill customers and others from Wesley Medical Center across the intersection.
Landmark’s Zach Zerbe handled the deal.
There’s still a 1,600-square-foot space left to lease at the center along with a 2,350-square-foot space on the end of the center that’s available for a restaurant with a patio.
Another At the Beach is opening this week at 10231 W. 21st St. just down from the southeast corner of 21st and Maize Road.
“We actually used to have a location years ago in the same area,” says Joe Saenz, director of operations for the Colorado company.
The company has 55 salons in Colorado, Oklahoma, California and Kansas.
Saenz says Wichita is “a similar demographic to our Oklahoma market.”
He says there’s a chance for one more At the Beach in Wichita down the road.
The salon offers five levels of tanning in addition to sunless tanning.
At the Beach also has red-light therapy.
“It’s a low-level wavelength of light,” Saenz says.
He says it offers an array of benefits, including collagen production, the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles and pain reduction due to inflammation.
