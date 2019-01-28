Revolutsia shipping container development lands sweet deal for second phase

Revolutsia has a sweet deal for the second phase of its development at Central and Volutsia.
Monica’s Bundt Cake is taking two shipping containers, or 640 square feet, of the nine new containers coming there this spring.
“We’re just looking for . . . a better opportunity,” says Marcos Hernandez, who owns the business with his wife, Erica.
He says their rent is going up at 1328 E. Douglas, which is next to Abode Venue. Also, the shop doesn’t need all of its 2,500 square feet.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We have a lot of dead space we don’t use in here.”
Hernandez says he and his wife, who purchased the business in late 2016, wanted an opportunity to “just start from the ground up. Start from scratch.”
He says in addition to designing their own space, they’re tweaking the menu as well.
In addition to keeping original owner Monica Schlegel’s bundt recipes, they’re adding some others as well. Hernandez says his wife also is going to focus on smaller bites, such as decorated sugar cookies and cake balls along with pretzels and strawberries dipped in chocolate.
“We’re looking at a clean beginning,” he says.
Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal.
Hernandez says he and his wife want to thank the Douglas Design District for help and support the last couple of years.
However, he says his shop had vandalism, including some broken windows, to deal with.
“We’ve had some definitely trying hardships.”
Still, Hernandez thinks the district is great.
“This area’s definitely going to grow and succeed over the next few years.”
He thinks Monica’s Bundt Cake will as well in its new space.
“We want to take the concept to the next level.”
Comments