Air Capital Packaging to move to the airport for a couple of reasons

Air Capital Packaging is going to be the latest tenant for 1935 Midfield Road at Eisenhower National Airport.
“Part of it is looking at some expansion opportunities,” says president Anthony Tenbrink.
The one-time Honeywell building most recently was home to a consultant during construction of the new airport terminal, and Cessna had the space before that.
“Basically what we offer is kitting and packaging services,” Tenbrink says. “We focus primarily on aviation goods.”
He says the company has looked into expanding into healthcare, but expansion possibilities are only part of the reason behind the move.
His firm’s sister company, Emerald City Cargo, will now be across the street and within walking distance.
“So we’re able to kind of pool resources,” Tenbrink says.
Emerald City is a subcontractor for Southwest Airlines that handles all in-bound and out-bound cargo for the airline in Wichita.
Air Capital Packaging has been in 4,500 square feet nearby at 1809 S. Hoover.
The new building is 7,150 square feet, and Tenbrink will be looking to sublease about 2,000 square feet.
“We’re in the process of moving,” he says.
The company has a one-year lease from the Wichita Airport Authority with an option of four one-year renewals.
