Elegance event venue to open on the south side

By Carrie Rengers

January 25, 2019 05:00 AM

Kita and Nick Ford, shown on their wedding day in Hawaii in 2013, couldn’t afford to have a reception in Wichita as they wanted. Now, they’re inspired to help others have affordable weddings and receptions in Wichita at a new event venue called Elegance. Courtesy photo
When Kita and Nick Ford married in Hawaii in 2013, they hoped to return to Wichita to have a reception.

“There was no way we could afford it,” Kita Ford says.

That’s why they’re now inspired to start an event venue here.

Elegance will offer a $3,000 package for a wedding and reception in one 10,000-square-foot building at 2243 S. Meridian.

“We just wanted to do something that’s affordable,” Ford says.

The space is still in the works, but she says it likely will be able to accommodate almost 150 people.

Ford says she hasn’t partnered with vendors yet, so wedding parties can bring in their own food and alcohol as long as they have a licensed bartender.

There will be a reception and ceremony area along with a dance floor. There also will be a sizable bridal suite and a casino-themed groom’s suite.

Elegance should open in March. Look for more information then.

