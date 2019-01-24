Carrie Rengers

Familiar buyer purchases Regency Park Center in front of Cabela’s

January 24, 2019 10:55 AM

Regency Park Center, the strip center in front of Cabela’s at 21st and Greenwich, has sold to a familiar buyer.

Wichita native Farouk Jehan, who now lives in California, purchased the center from a group of local owners.

Previously, Jehan also purchased Tallgrass Centre, the Shops at Tallgrass and Tallgrass Plaza.

The 11,375-square-foot Regency Park is almost fully occupied. There’s one 1,750-square-foot suite left between Moxie and Pigtails & Crewcuts.

Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal for the center. Landmark broker Craig Simon represented Jehan.

