Familiar buyer purchases Regency Park Center in front of Cabela’s

Regency Park Center, the strip center in front of Cabela’s at 21st and Greenwich, has sold to a familiar buyer.
Wichita native Farouk Jehan, who now lives in California, purchased the center from a group of local owners.
Previously, Jehan also purchased Tallgrass Centre, the Shops at Tallgrass and Tallgrass Plaza.
The 11,375-square-foot Regency Park is almost fully occupied. There’s one 1,750-square-foot suite left between Moxie and Pigtails & Crewcuts.
Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal for the center. Landmark broker Craig Simon represented Jehan.
Comments