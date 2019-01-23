Bridal store to triple in size with move to Douglas Design District

The bridal industry is big business, so it probably makes sense that Sweet Illusion Bridal & Tux is expanding in a big way.
The 6-year-old store currently is in almost 3,000 square feet at 219 N. West St.
“There’s just no room for any more dresses,” owner Patty Haas says. “Right now, they’re kind of squished in.”
Haas is preparing to move into 9,000 square feet at 1325 E. Douglas across from Abode Venue in the Douglas Design District.
There not only will be room for more dresses, but there will be better dressing rooms, too.
“Brides like to have their own separate space to try on,” Haas says.
Also, at her current space, she says she has to share parking.
“That’s one thing that’s also been a struggle for us.”
At the new space, there will be a separate area for men to try on tuxedos.
“We’ll have a department just for them,” Haas says. “That’ll be neat.”
In addition to dresses for brides and bridal parties, Sweet Illusions also carries other gowns, such as for proms.
“We do everything formal,” Haas says.
She also has in-house alterations.
The new store will have a clearance area as well.
Ideally, Haas would like to open in the space by the end of January. The store will be open within the first couple of weeks of February at the latest.
The West Street store will remain open until the new space is ready.
Look for a video of the new store before it opens.
Now, Haas says, “it’s . . . crunch time.”
