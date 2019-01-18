Rebecca’s is closing, but shoppers will still be able to find Rebecca Simpson downtown

Before Cheris Coggins can move her Urban Interiors into the large corner spot at Eaton Place in March, someone else familiar to downtown shoppers will beat her to it.
Designer Rebecca Simpson is closing her Rebecca’s shop in Old Town Square and moving into the space where Coggins is relocating her shop.
Last month, Coggins told Have You Heard? how she’s moving her store from 2,200 square feet at Eaton Place to the almost 9,000-square-foot corner spot at Douglas and St. Francis.
Initially, neither Coggins nor Simpson had plans for Simpson to move there. Simpson planned to simply close her store.
“I have just decided to close so I can concentrate . . . on creating and just creating my designs,” she says.
Simpson works primarily with fabric, both new and vintage.
“I pretty much dye everything,” she says. “I do different styles of dyeing.”
She has a few places nationally that she sells to, and Simpson says, “They’re wanting more things from me.”
She says she called Coggins about buying some of her fabric.
“She came in a couple of days later and offered to have me put up a work place in her area . . . and I can just create all day long,” Simpson says. “I am just thrilled to be able to go into their new area and be part of their new look.”
Simpson has to move by Feb. 1, so she’s immediately taking her equipment to the future Urban Interiors space.
“I’ll be starting to set up shop right away.”
First, Rebecca’s will have a half-off sale Jan. 22 to 26.
Once Urban Interiors moves to its new space, shoppers at the store will be able to see Simpson at work. She says she’ll still do custom work and have a spot in the store for her designs. Simpson says she’ll also help Coggins with whatever needs. Simpson says their styles match well.
“She’s got a little bit of a southwest flair to her. That’s right up my alley,” she says.
“I’m super excited,” Coggins says. “She’s got a lot of years of experience. . . . She’s passionate about what she does.”
It’s not what Simpson planned, she says, but “it worked out perfectly.”
