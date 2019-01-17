Chiefs fans at Brady Nursery have renamed it Mahomes Nursery through Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs fans at Wichita’s Brady Nursery have temporarily given up the Brady name until Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots is over.
The game has been billed as a showdown between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, so Brady Nursery is going to be known as Mahomes Nursery through Sunday.
In a picture on the nursery’s Facebook page, the “Brady” in the store’s sign is crossed out and now reads “Mahomes.”
In a digital sign underneath the store’s sign, it says “Go Chiefs!!!”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kyle Robinson, who does estimating and accounts receivable at the nursery, had the idea.
Cathy Brady, whose family owns the business, heard some other employees laughing about it and said, “Yeah, that’s cute.”
She says, “I didn’t think anything of it.”
Then the Facebook page started getting attention. It’s been viewed more than 142,000 times and been shared more than 1,000 times.
“I think it’s kind of funny,” Brady says.
Then she got a call from the NBC affiliate in Boston and did an interview via FaceTime.
The reporter asked her if she knew any Tom Bradys. Brady told him a cousin in Colorado shares that name, as did her grandfather, who was born in 1871.
“I said, ‘He’s the original Tom Brady.’ ”
The reporter did not agree.
While Brady was on the interview, the CBS affiliate in Boston contacted the nursery wanting to borrow the Facebook photo.
At Brady Nursery at 11200 W. Kellogg, the store’s digital sign rotates between “Mahomes Nursery” and “Go Chiefs!!!” but the Brady in Brady Nursery isn’t crossed out as it is in the photo.
People are having fun commenting on the photo and sharing GIFs about it, such as a cat nonchalantly filing its fingernails and saying, “Faaabulous Daaling.”
Patriots fans are responding with their own comments and GIFs, too.
Brady’s nephew, Steven Brady — whom she calls her “man Friday” at the nursery — also commented on Facebook and perhaps has the last word for the family.
“Sorry Tom Brady, you are disowned as family until after the game!”
Comments