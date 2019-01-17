Rodney Steven II to start two more bouncy new businesses

Yet again, Rodney Steven II is opening a couple more businesses, but this time they aren’t health clubs — though they’re close.
The Genesis Health Clubs owner is opening his first trampoline park and gymnastics center next to his club in Salina.
Sky Gymnastics and Trampoline Park will open in 26,000 square feet in a center that Steven owns at 1830 S. 9th St.
“It’s just been a great market for us,” Steven says of Salina.
“Trampoline and gymnastics go well together.”
He’s taking over the city’s gymnastics program and has hired its director.
Both of the new businesses will open in mid-March following about $1 million in renovations, which are already underway.
There’s not a website for the businesses yet, but there will be updates via the Genesis site’s Salina page.
Steven says he’s been working on the deal for about a year.
Of course, he’s had a few other things going on in that time, too.
In the last few years, Steven has rapidly expanded his clubs for a total of 45 in five states.
Five years ago, he employed 700 people. Now, he has about 3,300 employees.
He’s also building a new aquatic center in Goddard, which includes a new Genesis.
Steven says it’s too early to say if he’ll do a trampoline park or gymnastics center in Goddard or anywhere else.
“I need to learn the business and grow from there,” he says.
However, he adds, “I don’t think it’ll be our only one.”
Steven says he’s particularly interested in gymnastics and trampolines in combination with summer sport camps, which he’s continuing to grow, including in Goddard.
“It goes well with our summer sports camps,” he says.
Competing health clubs elsewhere have converted tennis centers into trampoline parks, but Steven says that hasn’t been an option for him.
“Our tennis is off the charts, so we can’t do that.”
Steven, who has six children, has been interested in trampoline parks and gymnastics as they relate to children and fitness.
“There’s just so many opportunities for kids not to be active today,” he says. “We have to do all we can to get kids active.”
With the fun of trampolines and gymnastics, Steven says, “It gets them at a young age thinking, ‘Hey, health and fitness.’ ”
