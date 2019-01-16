Another Soma is opening in Wichita, but this time it’s not a lingerie store

Wichita is getting another Soma, but this time it’s not a lingerie store.
Soma Recovery is an outpatient treatment center for people with eating disorders or who have suffered from various forms of trauma.
The center will open downtown in February at 700 N. Market.
“I wanted a central location so we can reach as many people as possible,” says owner Jenny Helms, who has a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.
She says she didn’t realize there’s another business in Wichita called Soma Intimates, which has stores in Bradley Fair and at NewMarket Square.
Helms says Soma means “body” in Latin.
Though treating eating disorders will be a particular focus, Helms says she wants the center to be “for any person that has trauma that they’re wanting to work through.”
That could be a physical trauma or something that’s manifesting as anger or depression.
Helms says that healing trauma that’s been stored in a person’s body “is something that is more new in the field and more innovative.”
Staff members will include a variety of professionals, such as psychologists, dieticians, nurse practitioners, psychotherapists and what Helms calls a “trauma-informed yoga instructor.”
The center will have a soft opening on Feb. 1 and a more official open in mid-February.
