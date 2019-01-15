Longtime favorite Wichita restaurant to get an ethnic twist

Jack’s North Hi Carryout is known for its burgers, but by this summer, the popular longtime restaurant will get an ethnic twist starting with kabobs grilled outdoors.
“We have a lot of ideas,” says aerospace engineer Armin Ghoddoussi.
He purchased the Riverside business across from North High School with his brother, Alsid Ghoddoussi, who will be working at the restaurant with their mother, Akhtar Gharagozolo.
“We’ve been looking around for a while now,” Armin Ghoddoussi says of buying a business. “It was more for my mother. She wanted to do a business — especially a restaurant business.”
Jack’s is ideal for its location, size and price, he says.
“Everything was great.”
Ben Gartner of J.P. Weigand & Sons represented the family in the purchase.
Ghoddoussi says the students at North High will be the first market his family will focus on with continued hamburger sales, which has been Jack’s tradition since 1951.
Then, he says, “If we can get more from that community, that would be great.”
Ghoddoussi says the area could use a boost.
“There’s not too many restaurants around there.”
The family is from Iran and wants to eventually offer a taste of their home country.
They’ve also spent time in Japan, so that’s an option, too, Ghoddoussi says.
“There’s so many things we can add to this.”
