Wichita and the Waterfront are getting a new Italian restaurant in June

Following a two-and-half-year search, the Waterfront has selected a new restaurant for the former Fox and Hound space.
Old Spaghetti Factory will open there June 24.
“This part of the deal came together relatively quickly, which is unique to a lot of the things we do,” says the Waterfront’s Stephen Clark II. “They’re a really good fit.”
Clark says his intention was always to either replace Fox and Hound with another sports-themed bar or to find an Italian restaurant.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Wichita has a lot of restaurants, but if there’s one area it’s lacking is good Italian options,” he says.
The Oregon-based Old Spaghetti Factory is “pretty eclectic,” Clark says, with “things that are kind of unique.”
He says the atmosphere is “old world” with lots of chandeliers and various seating options, which includes dining in a trolley that’s located within the restaurant.
“That’s one of their signature moves.”
Clark says ticket prices are “middle of the road.”
“It’s a family-focused concept.”
He says that will go well with other family concepts already at the Waterfront, such as Red Robin, which Clark says is the No. 1 Red Robin in the country.
Clark says demolition work started this week on the former Fox and Hound space as it begins its transformation into Old Spaghetti Factory.
“We expect it to do really well.”
Contributing: Denise Neil of The Eagle
Comments