Are you happy at work? Study shows many of your colleagues likely are

By Carrie Rengers

January 11, 2019 02:25 PM

Complaining about work is a popular pastime for many, but apparently a lot of workers in Wichita are quite happy.

So says a study by Kununu, a workplace insights platform founded in Austria in 2007.

Of the top 50 most-popular U.S. cities, Wichita ranks No. 16 for employee happiness.

Factors included company culture, co-worker interaction, expectations and employee involvement in decisions, trust for independence and, of course, overall satisfaction with employers.

Miami and Los Angeles were the top two cities, and nearby Oklahoma City made the list at No. 8.

Kansas City, Mo., is No. 25.

Neighboring states also had cities that ranked at the bottom of happiness. In Texas, that includes El Paso at No. 45, Dallas at No. 46 and Houston at No. 47. In Colorado, Colorado Springs ranks at No. 44.

Rounding out the list as the least-happy workers: New Yorkers.

