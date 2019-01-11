District Church signs new Delano lease, but not necessarily for worship services

District Church, a relatively new church in Delano, has signed a lease for a one-time post office there. That doesn’t mean worship services are necessarily moving there, though.
Since its inception in the summer of 2017, District Church has been operating out of Franklin Elementary School at 214 S. Elizabeth St.
With its new lease at 128 S. Martinson, lead pastor says Travis Roberts says he’d been thinking of using the space for children’s programming, tutoring and mentoring and as a place for members to meet for classes or small-group discussions.
He says he initially envisioned continuing services at the school.
“But now we’re kind of reconsidering,” Roberts says. “Now we’re kicking around the idea . . . to make it our actual church space for Sunday mornings — for everything.”
He started reconfiguring the building’s space, which is just over 5,000 square feet.
“If we can get everything out of this space, why wouldn’t we?”
Roberts says it still depends on permitting, but he says he’s starting to really like the idea of the church having everything at the new building and really planting roots in Delano.
“It would also let the neighborhood know we’re really here to plant roots,” he says.
“Our passion and drive is to be a good church for the Delano neighborhood. That’s kind of our M.O. And that’s why we’re called the District Church.”
Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal for the three-year lease.
With the move, Roberts says he’ll try to reach out to more college students for mentoring of USD 259 students through District Church.
“That’s one of the things that we’re really looking forward to with this space.”
About 100 people attend church weekly, he says.
“As we continue to grow . . . it may not house enough growth for us to move forward.”
For now, though, Roberts says, “We might be able to have a really nice neighborhood church . . . and create a really neat, intimate worship environment for people.”
