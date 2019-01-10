Head of Ascension Via Christi leaving for new job in West Virginia

The head of Ascension Via Christi is leaving for a new job in West Virginia.
Mike Mullins, senior vice president at Ascension Healthcare and ministry market executive for Ascension Kansas-Oklahoma, first started leading Via Christi in 2016 before adding Ascension’s St. John Health System in Tulsa to his duties in 2017.
“Mike exemplifies what it is to be a servant leader, putting the needs of others first and helping his teams develop and succeed on behalf of those we serve,” said a statement by Patricia Maryland, executive vice president at Ascension and president and CEO of Ascension Healthcare.
“Mike has been a champion for better serving those who are poor and vulnerable in communities across Kansas and Oklahoma,” Maryland said. “He has led efforts in the Ministry Market to provide services at new clinics closer to those we serve, expand virtual care offerings, and provided online scheduling to improve convenience and access. He also has the charge for Medicaid expansion.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mullins is leaving to be the president and CEO of a new nonprofit health system in West Virginia.
Ascension Via Christi COO Todd Conklin will lead Ascension Kansas until Mullins is replaced.
Mullins’ last day is Feb. 6.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity of getting to serve with leaders and caregivers across Ascension,” Mullins said in a statement. “I wish all of them and Ascension the very best going forward.”
Comments