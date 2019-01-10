Longtime Wichita chef purchases Hangar One Steakhouse

The owner of Kababs restaurant near 29th and Rock Road and Wichita Private Chefs catering has added something else to his plate.
Syed Jillani has purchased Hangar One Steakhouse.
He says his goal is to “just make it more of a chef-driven type of restaurant.”
Part of Jillani’s interest is that he does a lot of catering for private jets at the nearby airport.
“That’s the good part of that.”
He plans to move his catering business from 779 N. West St. to Hangar One in a few months.
Jillani purchased the restaurant from Greg and Beci Hiser, who opened the aviation-themed restaurant in 2009.
Although Jillani plans to keep the name and the theme, he says he’s going to change Hangar One’s ambiance some.
Jillani also is keeping an eye on downtown Wichita, where he came close to a deal for a restaurant last year.
“Definitely,” he says. “I’m selectively looking.”
