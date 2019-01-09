‘It’s going to be a monster,’ Book-A-Holic owner says of expansion

At long last, David Lovett has the much-needed opportunity to expand his Book-A-Holic store in the Parklane shopping center at Lincoln and Oliver.
“This has been the first opportunity we’ve had to expand that store in . . . probably about 10 years,” he says. “We’ve been out of space for a long time.”
Lovett and his family opened the store in late 1993 and then added two more near 21st and Tyler and Central and West.
The Parklane store, which started with 3,000 square feet, has already expanded four other times. Lovett says Parklane tenants tend to stick around, so it’s often a wait for more space.
The new expansion is for another 6,000 square feet.
“This will put it right at 18,000 square feet,” Lovett says. “It’s going to be a monster.”
Also for the first time, the store will add coffee service of some sort.
“We will have some form of a coffee shop,” Lovett says.
He says that could be a full-blown coffee shop. Lovett says he won’t know for sure until he does some remodeling.
“We have about six months before we have to decide.”
Lovett says he’ll let us know when he makes a decision.
The Book-A-Holic at 601 West St. is 9,000 square feet, and the one at 8760 W. 21st St. is almost 7,000 square feet.
Lovett says he has other plans for his stores but can’t share them yet.
“It’s just too far out right now to discuss anything.”
