20-year-old Andover restaurant to close this spring

By Carrie Rengers

January 07, 2019 02:01 PM

An Applebee’s restaurant similar to this one is going to close in Andover this May after 20 years in business.
The Applebee’s in Andover is going to close in May when Jim Stevens’ lease of the property at 436 S. Andover Road is up.

“He doesn’t want to sign another long-term lease,” says Martha Baker, marketing director for JS Ventures. “It’s as simple as that.”

Stevens opened the restaurant in 1999.

He has 24 Applebee’s restaurants in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

Baker says Stevens doesn’t plan changes with any of his sites except Andover. Employees at that Applebee’s will be offered jobs at Stevens’ other Wichita-area Applebee’s restaurants.

Carrie Rengers

Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for almost three decades, including 16 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.

