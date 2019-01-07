20-year-old Andover restaurant to close this spring

The Applebee’s in Andover is going to close in May when Jim Stevens’ lease of the property at 436 S. Andover Road is up.
“He doesn’t want to sign another long-term lease,” says Martha Baker, marketing director for JS Ventures. “It’s as simple as that.”
Stevens opened the restaurant in 1999.
He has 24 Applebee’s restaurants in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.
Baker says Stevens doesn’t plan changes with any of his sites except Andover. Employees at that Applebee’s will be offered jobs at Stevens’ other Wichita-area Applebee’s restaurants.
