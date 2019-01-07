Carrie Rengers

Hutton design and construction firm expands through acquisition

For the second time in its almost 30 years of business, Hutton has acquired another company.

The design and construction firm has purchased Salina-based Busboom & Rauh for an undisclosed amount.

“They’ve built an incredible business,” CEO Ben Hutton says of the 100-year-old firm.

He says the company has “a lot of history in the Salina area” and built strong relationships.

Former owner Bob Miller will join Hutton, and Hutton project manager Jason Gillig will lead Hutton’s new Salina office.

Busboom & Rauh is an industrial and commercial construction firm that, like Hutton, has a healthcare focus. It also has some food manufacturing clients in Salina.

“We’ve dabbled in that area, but this brings a new expertise for sure,” Hutton says.

Busboom & Rauh’s 25 employees bring Hutton’s number of employees to more than 275.

Five years ago, Hutton purchased King Enterprise Group in McPherson. Hutton says his company has considered other acquisitions since then, but they didn’t happen for various reasons.

“We are always open to opportunities.”

The big question for Hutton is will he finally have an opportunity to start building his new headquarters in Delano, which he first told Have You Heard? about in August 2017.

“This has thrown a little bit of a wrench in that,” he says of the acquisition.

Hutton says the delay and his company’s 2019 workload won’t keep the headquarters from happening this year.

“I am going to start it this year. I don’t care what it takes to make it happen.”

