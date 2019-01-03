TheSportChop men’s salon to open in Derby followed by ones in Wichita

Mike and Debbie Landwehr had already been thinking of opening a sports-themed men’s salon when another one entered the market a couple of years ago.
“I thought, you know what, we’d better get this thing going if we’re going to do it,” Mike Landwehr says.
Now, the two are preparing to open TheSportChop this spring at 2307 N. Rock Road in Derby’s Town Square at the Oaks development.
“It’s a pretty hot spot right now down there on Rock Road,” Mike Landwehr says.
Doc Green’s Gourmet Salads & Grill already is open in the same building where TheSportChop will open in April.
Consultant Jill Miller, who helped the Landwehrs with their business plan, says TheSportChop will be a step above some of its competitors with extra touches such as scalp massages, a massaging shampoo chair and hot towel facial steams.
There will be eight styling chairs and several TVs tuned to ESPN.
For basic cuts, no appointments are necessary.
“My ultimate goal is . . . to have a franchisable business,” Landwehr says.
He thinks he could go to east and west Wichita six months to a year after his first one opens.
“I’ll see how this one works.”
The Landwehrs are looking to hire a manager for the business.
Though TheSportChop will particularly cater to men and boys, Landwehr says women are welcome, too.
Landwehr also owns Landwehr Roofing & Construction. Debbie Landwehr is a retired teacher.
“We were just kind of looking for something to expand into,” Mike Landwehr says.
He says they’re not worried the market is already too crowded with other sports-themed men’s salons.
“I’ve just done a lot of research on it over the last couple of years,” Landwehr says.
Even in economic downturns, salon businesses thrive, he says.
Landwehr first had the idea for the salon while getting his own hair cut. It was something of a eureka moment.
“Everybody with hair gets a haircut.”
