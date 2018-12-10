Molina Marketing & Strategy debuts

After years of working in marketing for others, Mario Molina has started his own company — Molina Marketing & Strategy — to help other businesses.
“I was looking for a way to combine my education, experience, interests and skills to craft a business that I could be really passionate about,” Molina said in a statement.
He said he decided to focus on what could help businesses most.
“Our area has a lot of great local businesses, but business owners may not always have the time or resources to devote to marketing, strategy and focusing on their bottom lines for sustainable growth,” Molina said. “The firm will really serve as a partner and resource for local businesses, and serve as a catalyst for improving bottom lines, boosting profits and optimizing revenue streams.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Molina, who has an MBA, said he’ll offer exclusivity to businesses, meaning he’ll help only one business within an industry within a local area.
“Research has shown that every $100 spent at a local business contributes an additional $58 to the local economy,” Molina said. “By comparison, $100 spent at a national chain store yields just $33 in local economic impact.”
He said that’s why he wants to help local businesses.
“Because when local businesses succeed, our local communities and economies succeed.”
Comments