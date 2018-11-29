Wichita has one independent Ace Hardware, but surrounding areas have some, too

Last week, Have You Heard? reported that Greg and Sheila Paul are moving their Ace Hardware from in front of the former Wichita Mall to much-larger space near the corner of Harry and Woodlawn.
Greg Paul mentioned that their store is the last independent Ace store in the Wichita area.
To clarify, the Pauls have the last independent Ace in Wichita, but there are a few others in surrounding areas, such as Goddard, Maize and Augusta.
“We are still out here,” says Russ Lowen, who opened the Goddard Ace store in April 2017.
Not only that, he says, but he’s looking to expand with more stores and is already working with Ace to identify where makes sense.
“It’s a growing market, and there’s business opportunity, and we plan on being part of it.”
