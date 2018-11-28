Jerry’s Bar & Grill under contract; buyers want public’s help deciding what to open

There’s a chance a longtime favorite west-Wichita haunt could reopen.
Matt Hiatt and Darren Greiving have the former Jerry’s Bar & Grill under contract and expect to close on the purchase in January.
They’re not looking to do a business there, though.
“Who or what would you like to see in the former Jerry’s building?” Greiving asks in a Facebook post. “I think a locally owned restaurant or brewery with live bands on the weekends would make a mint!”
Greiving owns Blu Night Club at Maple and Tyler, which is just down the road from the Jerry’s building at 630 N. Robin near Central and Tyler.
Hiatt is a broker with InSite Real Estate Group.
He has the building listed for lease through InSite.
“We are kind of curious what the community would like to see there,” Hiatt says.
He’s wondering about specific concepts, either already in the market or outside of it.
“Or is there, you know, a really high demand to keep Jerry’s Jerry’s?” Hiatt says.
For almost two decades, Jerry’s was the west-Wichita spot for the over-30 set to party to live music on the weekends. It closed in June.
“I think there’s people potentially interested in running it as Jerry’s again,” Hiatt says.
He says things are starting to happen near there, such the Sweet Spot restaurant opening near Central and Tyler.
“That whole area’s doing well.”
