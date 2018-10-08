Sandbar Trading to open in permanent space on Saturday

The temporary space Sandbar Trading was in for the holidays last year is now going to become its permanent one.
“It’s been a work in progress,” says Richard Gottsponer.
He and his wife, Julie, are going to reopen at 414 S. Commerce St., which is just south of Dock 410.
Sandbar Trading had been in the Old Town area for 15 years until late 2016 when the Gottsponers closed their store at 922 E. Douglas when their lease was up. Their intent was to reopen in new space they could own, but they didn’t find one.
After traveling the country at shows, they opened a pop-up store on Commerce Street in December.
Since then, they’ve been fielding calls from customers wanting to meet them or “they would call and just want to come by the house,” Richard Gottsponer says.
He says a permanent space will be more convenient for everyone, and it will “also allow us to show our tremendous amount of inventory.”
“People are always shocked if they’ve never been into our gallery,” Gottsponer says.
The store has a lot of Southwest-style items, but he says about 20 percent of it “could be anything but Southwest or Native American.”
Sandbar Trading will have a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Starting next week, regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Gottsponer notes there’s a lot more parking than shoppers may realize behind the store near the railroad tracks. There’s a paved lot along with a back entrance.
