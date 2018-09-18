Longtime Delano building to be transformed for possible office, retail and restaurant use

There’s a somewhat nondescript building at 810 W. Douglas that may be difficult to envision being transformed into a modern, hip space, but with a little help, that’s what Rick and Monica Nutt now see.
“We got all stoked up about it,” Rick Nutt says.
That happened after they met with InSite Real Estate Group broker Curt Robertson and architect Greg Tice of Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture.
Now, the Nutts plan to transform the more than 7,000-square-foot space for office, retail and possible restaurant use.
“We just want it to be cool,” Rick Nutt says. “Something that people want to come to.”
There will be a rooftop patio with glass garage doors that can be rolled down depending on the weather. Nutt says he thinks it would be ideal for a restaurant, but at this point he and his wife are open to all possibilities.
Most likely, the building will be divided into spaces for four tenants. The smallest space would be 1,200 square feet.
There will be a patio on the first floor as well.
“We’re ready to go ahead and start the renovation,” Nutt says.
Conco Construction is the contractor.
Unlike a lot of Delano properties, this one has a lot of on-site parking, which Robertson says was key to the Nutts’ investment.
A State Farm office most recently was in the space. Apron Strings used to be there as well.
Rick Nutt says some kind of financial institution must have been there, too, because there’s a big vault on one wall that he plans to keep for someone to use for a retail display or maybe an office break room.
All Things Barbecue is to the west of the property.
The Nutts sold their FMI aircraft supply company in Park City last fall. Rick Nutt, who still works there for now, says the sale is what’s allowing him and his wife to make investments like this.
“I volunteered her to be the project manager,” he says.
Nutt says he’s always liked Delano and “thought that was a neighborhood that has a lot of potential.”
“You’ve got a lot of stuff going on there that’s kind of a niche, younger crowd kind of draw.”
The Nutts plan to announce their first 2,000-square-foot tenant within a month.
