Bungalow 26 in Delano ‘had a baby brother’ named Bloke

There’s a new Bloke in Delano, but he’s got something of a familiar face.
Bungalow 26 owner Kelsey Metzinger is opening Bloke, a shop for men, within her store at 613 W. Douglas just down from the clock tower.
“We basically knocked the back wall off of the store,” she says. “Nobody knows what I’m doing back here.”
The working tagline for Bloke is “Uncommon goods for the modern man.”
“Really, the inspiration for the men’s boutique is my husband, Brett,” Metzinger says.
She makes a lot of the products in her 12-year-old store, which Metzinger describes as a lifestyle boutique, so she started making some for her husband.
“He’s had to buy a lot of shaving accessories online,” Metzinger says.
“Men’s grooming has exploded everywhere, and really it hasn’t here.”
She says good prices are an issue, too. Metzinger says in addition to her own products, she’s tried to source others in the $25 to $40 range “to be able to keep that sweet spot, basically.”
Metzinger’s line is called Brett’s Bad Ass.
There will be a small amount of men’s apparel and knit goods as well.
Also, Metzinger says, “I have found this amazing leather company here in town.”
She’s carrying Vendetta Goods items such as key rings, iPad holders and wallets.
“The wallets are really spectacular.”
Bungalow 26’s fragrances, home decor, gifts, jewelry and candles are still the main focus of the space, but Metzinger says it’s time men had some options, too.
“This has been in my mind for about five or six years,” she says.
Metzinger says the way she looks at it is “Bungalow 26 had a baby brother.”
The new space is ready this week but officially kicks off Oct. 12.
