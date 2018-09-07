The building that houses Jerseys Grill and Bar is for sale, but the business is not.
Jerseys Grill and Bar isn’t closing, but its building is for sale

By Carrie Rengers

September 07, 2018 02:17 PM

It’s not every day that there’s a public listing for a property that still has an operating restaurant in it, but that’s now the case with Jerseys Grill and Bar near K-96 and Webb Road.

Jerseys owner Luis Lopez says the business is not closing, but the owners of the building are hoping to sell the property.

“They think right now is the time to sell.”

Lopez says there’s so much happening in that part of the city that it may be an opportune time for a sale.

Other than some slower summer months, which is common in the restaurant industry, Lopez says Jerseys is doing well. He says the football season brings a lot more business. So has his new Sunday brunch, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lopez says he has a 5-year lease.

“If somebody wants to kick me out, they have to buy me out.”

Though he doesn’t plan to close, Lopez says he’s open to a buyout, especially if it’s about $300,000.

“That’d be great.”

