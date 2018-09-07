Norma Moore sells dental practice to Joseph Houlik

UPDATED — Dentist Norma Moore keeps adding more responsibilities to her plate, but the 63-year-old says she’s “too old to be taking on more things instead of less.”
Something had to go, and it turns out it’s her business. Moore has sold her longtime west-side practice to Joseph Houlik.
Moore says several things prompted her to make the decision, including new grandchildren and the fact that she now takes care of her mother and a family farm.
Several things also attracted Houlik to the clinic at 2759 N. Tyler, which is just south of 29th Street. He says he especially likes that it is in a converted house. He says it’s almost like stepping into a friend’s house.
“It’s not like a typical medical plaza or building,” Houlik says. “It’s actually like a really warm and comforting environment.”
Moore’s previously self-named clinic will now be known as Houlik Family Dental.
Houlik has been splitting his time between two other dental practices for the last two years.
He says he’s known since he went to dental school that he wanted to have his own practice to “basically grow and take pride in.”
“It allows you to do what you’re passionate about as far as treating patients and doing dentistry,” Houlik says. “I’m also passionate about business and being my own boss.”
He plans to add services, including dental implants eventually.
Moore says she now plans to relax and “for the first time in forever just kind of do more things for fun and for me and not have 50 million things to do at all times.”
