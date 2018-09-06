Revolutsia to be home to Boards charcuterie business

Though it may not seem like starting a new business would be stress relief from a day job, that’s part of the motivation behind Hannah Marko’s new Boards.
Marko is a nurse at Wesley Medical Center, and she says her job can be a bit stressful at times. To relax, she likes to create “beautiful boards” of food to serve.
“This is just kind of a creative outlet for me,” Marko says. “I love . . . beautiful food and trying new things.”
She’s combining the two by opening Boards to serve charcuterie platters of meats, cheeses and vegetables at Revolutsia, which is the new shipping container development at Central and Volutsia where her sister, Krista Racine, happens to handle leasing.
“Krista had constantly been talking to me about Revolutsia,” Marko says.
When Marko told Racine, a broker for J.P. Weigand & Sons, of her idea for Boards, “Immediately, she was like, ‘Revolutsia would be perfect for it.’ ”
Marko agreed in large part because the area has so much traffic. Also, the development is close to Wesley and where Marko lives in College Hill.
“I’m always around this area,” she says. “I just see a huge need for something like this.”
Marko hired Wichita’s JW Craftsman to create the boards for the food she’ll sell, including vegan and vegetarian options with hummus and pickled vegetables along with meat boards.
“We can really . . . hit all different types of diets.”
Boards will open in early October.
Consulting on the business is Marko’s father, Daryl Lowry, who used to own the Good Egg at Bradley Fair.
“He’s definitely helped me,” Marko says. “I hope that he’s pretty involved with it. He’s got some great ideas.”
She says she thinks her business will be a great fit with the others opening at Revolutsia.
“I can see that there’s a big sense of community already with everyone.”
Boards initially will be in 320 square feet, but Marko says it won’t always be.
“We’re going to start out kind of small and just evolve from there.”
Comments