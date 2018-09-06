New Westar Energy electric poles cause frustration for northeast neighborhoods

Westar Energy is upgrading a transmission line that connects three substations in northeast Wichita, but residents aren’t looking at new electric poles as an improvement.
“At this point, people are frustrated with how big the poles are, what they look like, especially being on private property,” says Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson.
“I think a lot of folks thought this was going to be the typical wooden poles,” he says. “The height is much greater than the typical pole.”
Wooden poles are 65 feet tall. The new poles are metal and 105 feet tall and much wider.
Gina Penzig, Westar’s manager of media relations, says the poles are “much different in appearance” because they’re built to today’s construction standards. The wooden poles they’re replacing were built in the 1950s.
“We’re trying to build not only with current needs in mind but also with future needs in mind,” Penzig says.
Last summer, Westar started talking to residents and negotiating for easements on their property to place the new poles.
“There’s a lot of emotion to those discussions,” Penzig says.
“When we place a transmission line, especially in an urban area, it’s always a challenging project.”
She says to place the lines underground costs eight times what the poles do and involves “several years of very disruptive construction.”
“It’s just cost prohibitive,” Penzig says. “Ultimately it comes through in our customers’ prices.”
She says the project is going to cost about $25 million.
Johnson says Westar has “always been a willing partner.”
“They’re open to feedback about the process and how it could be better.”
Johnson scheduled a meeting with Westar representatives and local leaders for 3 p.m. Thursday at the Atwater community center at 2755 E. 19th Street.
He says his intention was to inform officials who then could schedule a larger community meeting if it makes sense. However, this meeting also is open to the public, although Johnson says the room holds only 60 people. He’s concerned more people will show up and be upset they can’t attend.
“The problem is I didn’t plan on having a public meeting.”
Penzig says Westar will share information with officials and property owners about why the upgrades are needed.
“We definitely want to listen to them and then talk to them.”
Look for more information following the meeting.
