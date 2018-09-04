Are 400 new tiny homes coming to the east side along with 90 planned MicroMansions?

Is another new development of tiny homes coming to 143rd Street East? A sign says so, but it’s questionable if that’s actually happening.
Last month, Have You Heard? reported how neighbors are opposing 90 new MicroMansions that are planned just south of 143rd and Harry.
Now, a new sign has gone up on 143rd between 13th and 21st streets that says 400 new tiny homes are going to be built there.
There are several issues with that, though.
“We have no applications for that site,” says Dale Miller, planning director.
The property is in the county and is zoned SF-20, which means one home is all that can be built per 20 acres.
Someone could apply for a building permit to build a single home, but no one has.
If the property is platted, which it has not been, it would allow for lots of 20,000 square feet with one home each.
There is a map with individual plats on the sign, except it does not show room for 400 homes. It shows more like the 90 planned for the MicroMansions down the street.
EAM Properties LLC owns the property. A lawyer who is the registered agent for EAM did not return a call to comment on the sign.
Look for more information if he or anyone else clarifies the sign’s meaning.
