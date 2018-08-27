Wave outdoor venue to open this weekend; indoor venue to follow

When Adam Hartke started booking events for Wave, the new indoor-outdoor concert venue under construction near the northeast corner of Second and St. Francis, it was January.
“We just didn’t have a super finite timeline at that point.”
He booked the Sept. 1 Toadies show — Wave’s first show — for the 500-person indoor venue, except it’s not quite done yet.
So the Toadies will play outside instead.
“It’ll be a fun little first show for us for sure,” Hartke says.
Workers are still adding some decor items, but otherwise the outside venue is about finished — despite appearances.
There are “just kind of the finishing touches right now,” Hartke says. “We’re pretty much ready to go.”
Hartke says country singer Craig Campbell is booked for Sept. 21, “and then we’re going to kind of lay low until our grand opening week.”
On Oct. 17, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will be the first ticketed indoor-outdoor show.
Then there will be an Oct. 19 grand opening party, which is a free all-day event with music starting at noon. There will be food, including food trucks, and various events happening around the venues. That’s also when a dog run will be ready. It won’t normally be available for concerts, but when Wave is open as a beer garden on other days, guests will be invited to bring their dogs.
First, though, Hartke has to get through this busy opening week. He says he’s getting so many calls in preparation to open that his phone is almost dead.
Still, he says, “We’re rolling along.”
