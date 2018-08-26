Wichita Avon lady makes 1,000 house calls in one week thanks to a new catalog

One Wichita Avon lady is making a lot of house calls this week, but not exactly in person.
Lacey Beard, who owns two Wichita Avon stores, is one of a number of Avon representatives who is featured in the company’s latest catalog.
“Oh, my gosh, it was like (the) time of my life,” Beard says of the New York photo shoot.
Avon representatives who reach a certain sales level get to go on trips, and Beard says she was on one to Florida when someone with corporate recommended that she be included in the catalog.
Beard modeled clothes from Avon’s “trendy” line over several pages.
She says she enjoyed the behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a photo shoot but also saw how hard it can be.
Beard mailed 1,000 catalogs to her customers on Wednesday and has started getting feedback.
She says customers seem to be excited and keep having the same response.
“You’re in there!”
