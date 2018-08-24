J.P. Weigand & Sons to start appraisal company

UPDATED — J.P. Weigand & Sons is opening a new appraisal business in September called Weigand Appraisals.
“It just seems a natural fit for a full-service brokerage to have that piece,” says Peggy Ward, J.P. Weigand president and CFO.
“We were just waiting for the right time and the right person.”
Kim Braungardt is president of the new company, which will be located in the same building as J.P. Weigand at 150 N. Market.
“Kim’s amazing,” Ward says.
Braungardt has been in the real estate business for 20 years, 15 of which have been in appraisals.
“I’m so honored that they’ve asked me,” Braungardt says.
She had take a step out of the business world to help her son, Tanner, who became a YouTube sensation with his videos on the site.
“Hollywood came calling,” Braungardt says. She says she decided, “I can’t just turn my kid over to Hollywood.”
Nor could she return to a business using her own name, Braungardt says.
“Literally kids from all over the country call my phone. They want to talk to Tanner’s mom or ask for Tanner.”
Not that that’s why Braungardt went with Weigand instead of her own shop. She says she wants to be very clear that the timing was perfect as was the “very, very cool opportunity.”
