‘Saturday’s the big day’ for Fried Pies to debut at Northwest Centre

West-siders, among others, have been having a serious pie craving lately, and the new Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies can’t open soon enough at Northwest Centre at 13th and Tyler.
“They keep pulling up to the drive-through window seeing if we’re open, hoping we’re open,” Bradley Monahan says.
“Saturday’s the big day.”
Monahan is opening the business with his wife, Laura, and her father, oncologist Shaker Dakhil.
Dakhil is a major foodie and a “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” fanatic, which is how he discovered the pie shop.
Another family opened the concept in Park City, but Dakhil and his family have the license to open everywhere else in Wichita and the surrounding area.
The drive-through-only business will feature sweet pies — apple, cheery, peach, pecan, coconut cream and chocolate — along with savory ones — bacon, egg and cheese, sausage, egg and cheese, pizza pie, Tex-Mex pie, chicken pot pie, meat pie and spinach pie.
This Saturday, the business will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but normally it’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Hours may change depending on demand.
Chad Stafford, president of center developer Occidental Management, says there are good demographics in the area, and there’s an increase in traffic because of the new on-off ramp for I-235. Also, Occidental’s Tyler Pointe development across the street is now active with a number of new businesses, which attracts people to the intersection.
“They’re excited about pie,” Monahan says.
He says he and his family are, too.
“We’re excited to serve some pie.”
