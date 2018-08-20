Jim Ryun wants to set the record straight: He didn’t send that tiny homes email

Jim Ryun is many things.
He’s a former Silver-medal winning Olympian.
He’s a former congressman.
And he’s a former Wichitan.
There’s one thing he’s not, though, and that’s the author of an e-mail threatening protestors of the proposed tiny homes development near Harry and 143rd East.
“All I want to do is just be clear that I’m not,” Ryun says.
On Friday, a man claiming to be named Jim Ryun sent an email threatening Jonathan Endicott for expressing concerns about the MicroMansions development.
“You’re dealing with powerful people that have no problems attacking your business, life and family if you choose not to stop.”
It’s not clear if there’s another person named Jim Ryun besides the athlete and politician or if someone is pretending to be him or just using the name for some reason.
Regardless, the Ryun who didn’t send the email wants to set the record straight.
