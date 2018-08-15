2nd St Gallery & Studio to open at Second and Hydraulic

When Garvey Center management informed Sharon Engle there were new plans for her gallery space at the Kiva Building downtown, she had a quick reaction.
“I kind of freaked,” she says.
Then she thought more about it and realized she was out of space anyway, so she felt better about a move.
“That’s OK,” Engle says. “It just kind of pushed me to do something.”
Now, she’s opening 2nd St Gallery & Studio at Second and Hydraulic next to Vortex Souvenir.
“It’s a neat area,” Engle says.
She’s says she likes that the building has lots of windows that allow for an abundance of natural light and that there are nearby businesses such as the Workroom and Spice Merchant.
Engle plans to lease wall space to other artists along with showing her own work.
“I’ve painted for a long time,” she says.
Engle will be selective about what other artists show there.
“The art will be juried,” she says. “I’m not just going to throw it open to anybody.”
There also will be classes with Naomi Ullum and other instructors, and Engle plans to be part of Final Friday and Second Saturday.
Building owners Leon Moeder and his son, Daniel, handled the deal with LeAnna Beat of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, which is where Engle is an associate broker as well.
She says she plans to open Oct. 1.
“I’m quite excited about it.”
