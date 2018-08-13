Granite Transformations is transforming its own space with new central address

Granite Transformations is moving from the east side to a new address near Central and the Canal Route.
“It’s going to be a little more centrally located,” says Clay Morse, who owns the business with Darrin Murray.
The 14-year-old company currently has leased office and showroom spaces that are a combined more than 7,000 square feet near 37th and Woodlawn.
The business partners own their new space, which is about the same size, at 1625 E. Central where Mid America Exteriors used to be.
Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates and Adam Clements of Builders Inc. handled the deal.
Granite Transformations does kitchen and bathroom remodeling.
The existing showroom at 6254 E. 37th St. will remain open through the end of August. The new one won’t be entirely ready when the new building opens Sept. 1.
“We’re going to have as much as we can,” Morse says. “It’ll be kind of a gradual transition.”
Once everything is in place, there will be a grand opening celebration in October. There will be more information and a look at the space then.
Comments