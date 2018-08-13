The new Zeep in Delano has some tasty-looking products, but you can’t eat them

There’s a new business coming to Delano that, if you don’t look carefully, you may mistake for a chocolate or candy company at first glance.
Zeep will sell fragrances and bath and body products, but its soaps are so beautiful, some of them look tasty.
Kansas native Ashley Dewey and her boyfriend, Holland native Danny Van Den Brink, have had the business online for two years. In February, they moved from Las Vegas to Wichita to escape Vegas, Dewey says.
Zeep is pronounced like “zape,” which rhymes with “cape.”
“It literally means ‘soap’ in Dutch,” Dewey says.
She says they expect their online sales to continue to be the big part of the business.
“Online shopping’s where it’s at right now,” Dewey says.
She says they also wanted someplace where shoppers could stop by and smell the products.
Zeep sells home fragrances such as wax melts and candles along with bath and body care products such as soaps, sugar scrubs and bath balms.
Dewey says they primarily use natural ingredients but also have some fun colors and fragrances.
“We still have that fun, colorful enticement as well.”
The 2,000-square-foot space at 1011 W. Second St. near Seneca will have the store in the front half and production in the larger back half.
“We love the older vintage, historic buildings,” Dewey says.
There will be DIY and BOB nights where customers can bring something to drink while learning to make things, such as sugar scrubs.
Dewey also is a physician assistant and eventually wants to find part-time work doing that in addition to Zeep.
Zeep’s grand opening will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Along with their own products, Dewey and Van Den Brink plan a “shop local” corner for other local products.
“We’re all about hand-crafted,” Dewey says.
She says they’ll add more products to the corner “as we get to know the area and get out and about.”
Dewey says they wants to be part of the local business community.
“We love getting to know other local businesses and entrepreneurs.”
