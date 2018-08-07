The world may go to the dogs generally, but this store is about Feline Groovy

In a world that seems to value dogs above all other pets, Lisa Grivois thinks it’s time to show a little love to cats.
Grivois, who owns the Cat Hospital of Wichita with Kelly Jones, is opening Feline Groovy in late September or early October to cater to cats.
“Cats are so unique and specific to their owners,” she says.
Yet Grivois says when she shops at pet stores, she can’t find anything interesting or unique.
“They’d have these tiny spaces for cats,” she says. “Just very disappointing.”
Also, over the years, Grivois says clients have mentioned having a hard time finding certain items.
“We moved over here in 2008, and I always thought it would be nice to have a gift shop or some sort of area where our clients could purchase gifts for their cats.”
The store will be in 1,000 square feet next to the 4,500-square-foot hospital. Both share the same address, 6130 E. Central, but different suite numbers. The businesses are separate.
Jones isn’t an owner in the store, but Grivois says she’s given her a lot of input, such as about supplements that the store will sell.
The store will have a variety of health and exercise items. It’ll also have bowls, water fountains, wall climbers, cat condos, handmade collars, cat totes, prints and custom art.
“We’re really trying to support local as much as possible,” Grivois says.
She says she really wants to stock “things that will actually help the cat.”
“Any toy that is related to a cat that we find interesting and different and functional.”
Construction is wrapping up now, and then Grivois will start stocking the store.
She says she’s open to people bringing their cats straight from the hospital to visit the store.
There’s a 10-foot support beam next to a wall that Grivois says she initially wasn’t sure what to do with, but she’s now covered it with sisal rope for cats to scratch when they visit.
“It’s kind of fun,” she says. “It’s a little quirky space.”
