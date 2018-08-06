Village Tours & Charters to break ground on new headquarters this week

Village Tours & Charters is breaking ground Wednesday on 10 acres at the northwest corner of K-96 and Ridge Road where it’s building a new 48,000-square-foot headquarters.
“The sooner the better,” says president Jeff Arensdorf of the new building.
The current headquarters is in about 20,000 square feet at 8620 W. 21st St.
In January, Arensdorf told Have You Heard? that the company has outgrown its space and that traffic along 21st Street is a challenge.
There are a few things that are making the project take a little longer than Arensdorf would like.
“This isn’t like a cookie-cutter building that you just replicate,” he says. “It’s taken a lot of time to design.”
Also, after dirt work is done, there will be a period of a couple of months that FEMA will need to evaluate it to make sure it’s out of the floodplain.
City water and sewer services won’t be in the area until the second quarter of next year, either.
Having to wait on everything is “a little bit of a problem,” Arensdorf says.
He’s having to set up some temporary cubicles for employees he’s hired.
Commerce Construction Services is the contractor, and Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture is the architect.
The new headquarters should be ready in about a year.
Though it’s later than Arensdorf prefers, he says, “It’ll be fine.”
Comments