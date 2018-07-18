Rose Hill Bank CEO Cuy Mauck’s position eliminated with American State Bank merger

With the weekend merger of Rose Hill Bank and American State Bank, former Rose Hill president and CEO Cuy Mauck is out of a job.
“They were looking to go a different direction,” Mauck says.
He says there were indications “but no communication until this weekend” that he would not be part of the new American State Bank & Trust Co.
A treasury management position also was eliminated.
“When you merge two banks . . . you look for efficiencies,” says American State Bank president and CEO Greg Quarles.
He says no other positions will be eliminated. Instead, Quarles says he’s adding positions, including upgrading the treasury job to a vice president role.
The bank’s consolidated assets are $675 million. It has 16 locations and about 150 employees.
“The bank that acquired us got an outstanding organization,” Mauck says.
He says there were no loans past due as of June 30.
“The biggest criticism I think we ever received was that we didn’t take enough risk,” he says. “Our growth was above our peer groups, so there was no reason to take risks.”
Mauck isn’t sure what he’s going to do next.
“You know, other bankers out there have been very kind, supportive. There seems to be a lot of interest. Right now, I’m trying not to answer the phone too much.”
Quarles says his “focus is on combining these banks and growing them, and so we’re excited about the future.”
American State Bancshares purchased Rose Hill Bank in 2011.
The Bancshares headquarters is near 32nd and Rock Road. The bank’s headquarters is in Great Bend where it started in 2001.
Quarles says the bank headquarters will move to Wichita, either at a new site or at an existing branch. He says bank leaders currently are spread out among various sites.
“I need to get my team all together.”
