Upscale grocery may join Tight Ends, Huddle House at new development

Tight Ends may be a controversial choice for Abdul Arif’s new development coming to the northeast corner of Kellogg and Seneca, but there’s another business he’s trying to land that most certainly will be universally welcome: a grocery store.
“We definitely want some kind of elite, Whole Foodsy” sort of place, says Elysia Rizo, co-owner and general manager of Tight Ends.
Rizo says she grew up in Delano with no place to grocery shop after Dillons left the area.
“We’ve seen there is a need in the community for that.”
A source says Arif is in serious talks with an upscale Kansas City-area chain that has several stores.
The first logical choice after a survey of businesses that fit that description seems like it would be Cosentino’s Market.
“We’ve got enough going on here in Kansas City,” John Cosentino says, adding, “It’s not that we wouldn’t look.”
Another smart option seems to be Bonito Michoacan, a chain with two Kansas City-area stores and five in Texas.
“Wichita would be a good place to open up a store,” says Kevin Romero, whose parents, Armando and Mayra Romero, own the business.
Kevin Romero says the store, which is a combination grocery, meat market, cafe and bakery, would not happen anytime soon if at all.
“No, we’re actually very, very backed up, which is a good thing, of course,” he says. “We don’t have any plans as of now.”
Romero says that could change.
“We might have to take a little trip out there.”
Rizo was not available for comment on Monday when Have You Heard? reported that there’s a petition circulating against Tight Ends, which she calls a “cheeky and fun” concept similar to Twin Peaks and Emerson Biggin’s that “turns some people off while it excites others.”
She says the focus should be on the entire new development — not one controversial business in it — and what it can do for the area.
“The whole entire area over there just seems to be a little dilapidated,” Rizo says. “We are excited to provide jobs.”
She adds that Tight Ends will be “completely sensitive to community standards.”
The business will open in December.
“We appreciate the support . . . of City Council,” Rizo says.
To the naysayers, she says, “We just definitely invite them to come check it out.”
Rizo is not certain when Huddle House, which is also opening at the development, or a possible grocery could open.
“Nothing’s for sure.”
