Will new building owner change plans for Kookaburra Coffee’s move into Mead’s Corner?

Along with a new occupant for the space Mead’s Corner is vacating downtown, there’s a new owner of the building, too.
Earlier this month, Kookaburra Coffee owners Rebecca McNelly and Edward Fox announced they’re opening their first permanent site there in October.
On Friday, Fox posted to his Facebook page that the building at the northwest corner of Douglas and Emporia has sold.
“The building was sold after we signed the lease, or maybe in the process as we signed the lease,” he wrote.
“Had a good meeting with the new landlord on Monday, Nick Esterline - TGC Development Group. We let him know what we envisioned for the space, He is reading over the lease and will get back to us as soon as he can.”
Esterline did not return a call for comment.
“We’re meeting with them again soon,” McNelly said via a text message. “We really just don’t know the details of what is going to happen yet. . . . All we can say is that the building was purchased and we still have a standing lease but the circumstances have changed and we’re trying to find out what that means currently.”
McNelly said she’ll let us know an update as soon as there is one.
