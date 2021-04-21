Bank with deep central Kansas roots set to open first Wichita branch

A central Kansas bank with 135 years of experience in the region has started construction on its first Wichita location.

Bennington State Bank is setting up shop in northwest Wichita’s Estancia development on North Ridge Road. Construction of the Wichita branch, BSB’s ninth full-service banking location in the state, is expected to wrap up by this summer.

BSB’s Wichita operations will be helmed by Brandon Knowles, owner of local real estate investment company BCK Holdings.

“As a real estate professional in Wichita for more than two decades, I am very excited about the opportunity to join such a great organization that has an impeccable 135-year history of creating personal banking relationships with clients through integrity and trust,” Knowles said in a news release.

The bank’s existing branches are in Salina, Bennington, Abilene, Wamego, Minneapolis, Lucas and Sylvan Grove. Bennington, Lucas and Sylvan Grove all have populations of fewer than 1,000 people; Salina is the only city with more than 7,000 residents that the bank serves.

“While our physical bank presence in Wichita is new, the Bennington State Bank has had numerous well-established commercial and personal banking relationships in Wichita for many years,” President Darren Gragg said Wednesday.

He said that even with the jump to a larger market, BSB will remain a “local hometown bank where you are treated like family.”

“BSB’s core values of strong customer partnerships, exceptional service, innovative banking products, and thriving communities, are relevant no matter the size of market, and we are excited to bring our brand of banking to Wichita,” Gragg said.

BSB offers in-branch services for personal and business banking needs, as well as online and digital solutions, according to the release.

Gragg said the bank is already considering expansion beyond its nascent northwest Wichita branch.

“We will fully expect to grow beyond this location in the future and have looked at multiple locations on the east side of Wichita as well.”